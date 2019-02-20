Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Happy With The Undertaker Booking

Vince McMahon was reportedly frustrated with The Undertaker signing a deal for the Starrcast II convention that takes place in Las Vegas during All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing weekend in May, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

While Starrcast is billing the convention as something separate from AEW, it’s no secret that there is at least some connection there. Vince reportedly feels like Starrcast is connected to the competition, AEW. Some feel like Taker’s Starrcast appearance is a really big deal while others see it as Taker just making an appearance to sign autographs, but apparently Vince sees it as a much bigger deal, more than just signing autographs for fans.

Taker is said to be very special to Vince and the idea of The Dead Man working for someone else didn’t go down well with the WWE Chairman.

On a related note, there’s still no real update on Taker possibly working WrestleMania 35 but apparently they are trying to put something together. There are still no concrete plans for Taker to work a match or make any kind of special appearance, but that could change soon as most of the WrestleMania card is still up in the air this close to the big event, which is rare.