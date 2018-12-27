Vince McMahon Returns To MSG, John Cena Returns To The WWE Ring (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

Vince McMahon made a special appearance at Wednesday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The show opened with Baron Corbin coming out for a 10-count to get the forfeit win over the injured Braun Strowman. Vince then interrupted and reversed the count, announcing a replacement for Strowman – John Cena. Vince introduced Cena as, “A man with more Madison Square Garden moments than Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, and Stone Cold combined.”

Cena then hit the ring, once again bringing out the “Be Kind to One Another” towel that he previously received from Ellen DeGeneres, and hugged Vince in the middle of the ring. Cena went on to defeat Corbin in a singles match.

Below are photos and videos from the segment with Vince and Cena’s win over Corbin: