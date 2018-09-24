Vince McMahon & Triple H Comment On Stephanie McMahon For Her Birthday

Stephanie McMahon is celebrating her 42nd birthday today.
Husband Triple H and dad Vince McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s Chief Brand Officer.
Vince wrote, “Each year, I have so many new reasons to be proud of her. Happy birthday to my daughter, @StephMcMahon!”
Triple H wrote, “There is no better place in the world than by your side… I love you. Happy Birthday @StephMcMahon!”
