Vince McMahon & Triple H Comment On Stephanie McMahon For Her Birthday

Stephanie McMahon is celebrating her 42nd birthday today.

Husband Triple H and dad Vince McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s Chief Brand Officer.

Vince wrote, “Each year, I have so many new reasons to be proud of her. Happy birthday to my daughter, @StephMcMahon!”

Triple H wrote, “There is no better place in the world than by your side… I love you. Happy Birthday @StephMcMahon!”

