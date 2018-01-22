Vince McMahon Tweets On RAW 25, WWE PC Recruit Honored In India, Bobby Roode’s Journey

– WWE posted this video looking at Bobby Roode’s journey to the WWE United States Title:

– WWE announced the following on Kavita Devi being honored at a Presidential ceremony in India. It was also noted that she has not reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando yet but she will be there soon.

WWE Performance Center signee Kavita Devi honored as one of India’s “First Ladies” in presidential ceremony

Kavita Devi has already made history as the first Indian woman to sign a WWE developmental contract, but the former Mae Young Classic competitor added a new accolade to her resume this past weekend: Presidential honoree.

In a ceremony held Saturday in the Indian capital of New Delhi, Devi was one of 112 women honored as the country’s “First Ladies” by President Ram Nath Kovind. The First Lady designation pays homage to high-achieving female pioneers. The ceremony was promoted by India’s Ministry of Women & Child Development.

Honorees came from a variety of fields, such as sports, business and defense. Other honorees included Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, and Radhika Menon, the first female Merchant Navy Captain.

Devi is not only the first Indian woman to sign with WWE, but she was also the first Indian woman to ever compete in a WWE ring, as part of last summer’s Mae Young Classic. A student of former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali, Devi is expected to report for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., in the coming weeks.

