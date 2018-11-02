Vince McMahon – WWE Crown Jewel Update, Who’s On The Kickoff Panel?

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Vince McMahon is backstage for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider. Vince is reportedly overseeing everything for today’s big event.

– The Crown Jewel Kickoff panel will feature Jonathan Coachman, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Coach tweeted the following on the gig: