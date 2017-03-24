Vince Russo Talks About Kevin Owens’ Weight, Vince McMahon/Jenna Jameson

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently appeared as a guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On liking Roman Reigns and other current WWE talents he enjoys:

“I’m a [Roman] Reigns fan. Listen, creative has killed Roman Reigns, I mean they’ve absolutely killed him. I don’t hold it against him. But bro, the guy looks like a wrestler. He looks like he belongs and of course, he does because it’s in his bloodlines. I’m a huge fan of Bray [Wyatt]… I hate to say this, but if I was writing for the WWE, Bray Wyatt would be of Undertaker status. Because this guy is so fricking talented it’s frightening. I love Charlotte. I think when all is said and done, she’s going to be the greatest female wrestlers of all time.”

On Kevin Owens’ weight:

“Everything I’ve said about Kevin Owens, the guy doesn’t like to workout, maybe he’s a little lazy. I’m just saying that, but my point is bro, the guy visually being a little bit overweight, if I were writing for him that would be part of the character and part of the gimmick and then it would work for him. But the fact that it’s not addressed, it’s not part of the gimmick, it’s never discussed. That’s where ask a writer the disconnect comes for me. If they (WWE) looked at Kevin Owens and they worked his look into his character, in my opinion bro, it would be a thousand times better and I would have no issue with it. But when they call a guy like that a Prize Fighter, and he looks the way he does, that’s where the disconnect is for me.”

On Vince McMahon thinking Jenna Jameson was ugly: