Wade Barrett On His Wrestling Status, NXT Trademarks, McCool On The Undertaker

– Below is video from WrestleMania 33 Week with Hannibal TV’s David Penzer talking to former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett. Barrett says he decided to take a year off from pro wrestling as he was unhappy when he left WWE in 2016. Barrett has been doing some acting, some appearances, traveling and generally just enjoying himself.

When asked if we can expect to see him back in the business soon, Barrett says he will 100% be back. He needed to take some time away and wanted to be away until he missed the business, and he has been missing the business lately. He’s working a UK tour in April and will see where it goes from there.

– WWE recently applied to trademark the following names for WWE NXT Superstars: Elias Samson, Eric Young, Kassius Ohno, Kona Reeves, Oney Lorcan, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Wesley Blake.

– As noted, The Undertaker apparently said goodbye and retired after last night’s WrestleMania 3 main event loss to Roman Reigns. Wife Michelle McCool, who Taker greeted at ringside after the match, wrote the following on Instagram about the show-closing moment: