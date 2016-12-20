Wade Barrett Reveals Why He Started Losing Passion For Wrestling In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett recently spoke with SI.com’s Extra Mustard blog and spoke about losing his passion for the business while in WWE.

“I’ve had a lifelong passion, and really obsession, with professional wrestling since I was a very small kid,” Barrett told Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard blog. “That passion never left me. I was always inspired to be involved and be part of good TV and do projects that would inspire me professionally.”

Barrett continued, revealing when and why he started to lose that passion.

“Unfortunately, in 2015 and again in 2016, I was asked to play a character and perform storylines that I found thoroughly uninspiring,” said Barrett. “After making repeated attempts to change my career trajectory and having those efforts turned down, my passion for playing the role of a WWE Superstar went away.”

