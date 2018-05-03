War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery Hype, TM61 Talks Cheap Win (Video), WWE Coach At WWN

– This week’s WWE NXT episode saw TM61 pickup a cheap victory over The Street Profits, as seen in the video above. Below is post-match video of Mike Rome talking to Shane Thorne and Nick Miller about the controversial tactics used to get the win. They play the heels and say a win is a win but they did what they had to do.

– WWN Live announced this week that WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside will lead the in-ring portion of their WWN Seminar/Tryout for the first time on May 20th in Livonia, Michigan. WWN will run an EVOLVE event later that night. Talents can register for the seminar/tryout at WWNLive.com.

– As noted, next week’s NXT episode will feature The War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery in a tag team battle. Below is the “Tale of the Tape” for the match and comments from Tucker Knight: