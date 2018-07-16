WarGames Returning At First NXT Takeover On The West Coast

WWE has confirmed that WarGames match will return at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames II” during Survivor Series weekend. Takeover takes place on saturday, November 17th from the STAPLES Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 20th at 1pm EST.

This will be the first Takeover match to take place on the West Coast. WWE brought back WarGames in 2017 and that match saw The Undisputed Era defeat SAnitY and the team of Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain.

Below is WWE’s announcement on WarGames returning:

