Watch A RAW Dark Segment With The McMahons, Christmas Eve Non-Spoiler Listing, Asuka Segment Announced

– As noted, last night’s WWE RAW opened with Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon promising a “fresh start” for both RAW and SmackDown. The McMahon family admitted they haven’t listened to fans and have “suffocated” the Superstars, but now they plan to give the fans what they want. That same segment saw them bury Baron Corbin and officially do away with his General Manager powers.

Above is video from a segment that took place when RAW first went to commercial, featuring Corbin explain his job performance to the McMahon family. Triple H ended up telling the crowd to tell Corbin what they thought of him, which brought more boos. The entire segment was filled with boos.

– Below is the non-spoiler listing for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of RAW, taped last night in Sacramento:

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable with the titles on the line

* Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke

* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Appearances by The Riott Squad, Paul Heyman, and more

– WWE has announced a special coronation segment for tonight’s SmackDown with new SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka. Below is a promo for the episode: