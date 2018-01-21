What Airs After RAW, 1 Year Anniversary For Wrestling Couple (Photos), Michael Strahan – The Miz

– Former NFL star and current TV host Michael Strahan gives a shout-out to the WWE Universe for 25 years of RAW in this new video. Strahan also wishes The Miz good luck for Monday’s match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Strahan was a guest on MizTV back in 2013 during a RAW appearance.

– A new episode of WWE Ride Along with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Naomi, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday’s RAW 25 episode goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

“Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take the Yep Movement on the road, meanwhile The Usos and Naomi play an epic game of Tag Team Tune Challenge!”

– Zack Ryder and former Impact Knockout Laurel Van Ness are celebrating their 1 year anniversary this week. Ryder tweeted the following on date night: