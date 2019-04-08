The man who attacked WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart at the induction ceremony on Saturday night, 26 year old Zachary Madsen from Nebraska, told police that it was “the right moment” to do the attack, according to the New York Post. Prosecutors revealed this line in court on Sunday.

Madsen was ordered to be held on $1,500 bond at his arraignment on assault and criminal trespassing charges in Brooklyn criminal court. The judge also granted an order of protection against Madsen to Hart and the WWE security guard that suffered minor injuries in the attack, Thaddeus Jones.

As noted, Madsen, an amateur MMA fighter where he’s from, was arrested for stalking several months back. The Post reports that he was allegedly stalking MMA fighter Haris Talundzic.

Madsen’s lawyer urged the judge not to set bail at his Brooklyn arraignment, arguing he was “agreeable and cooperative” and it would be hard for him to come up with the money.