What Fans Chanted At Big Cass, John Cena On The Rock’s Birthday, R-Truth – Tye Dillinger

– R-Truth was set to make his WWE SmackDown arrival on last night’s show after mixing up the location of the show last week but as seen in the video below with Renee Young, Tye Dillinger is still having trouble getting Truth to the blue brand.

– Alexi sent word that the Montreal fans were chanting “on S’en Calisse!” in French at Big Cass during his WWE SmackDown segment with Little Daniel Bryan last night, which roughly translates to, “we don’t give a f***!”

The “on veut Maryse!” chants during The Miz’s opening MizTV segment were the crowd chanting, “we want Maryse!” The Miz responded and told the crowd that he took her home to Hollywood.

– As noted, The Rock is celebrating his 46th birthday today. John Cena took to Twitter and wrote the following birthday wishes to his friend & rival today. Cena refers to The Great One as his boss, which is a reference to Cena being picked for the lead role in The Janson Directive, a new movie being produced by Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company for Universal Studios.