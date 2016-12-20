What Happened After Monday’s RAW Went Off The Air

After Monday’s RAW from Columbus, OH, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens returned to the ring after Braun Strowman left.

Jericho and Owens started beating on the already-down Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, but the former Shield members made a comeback. Rollins and Riengs ended up hitting their finishing moves on Owens and Jericho, then locking them both in the shark cage from earlier in the night.

Rollins and Reigns called for the cage to be raised and lowered several times before the heels were finally let out.

After Rollins and Reigns had left, Owens and Jericho made their way to the back. Before they went behind the curtain, they destroyed several of the Christmas decorations that were at the top of the stage.