What Happened After Payback, Alexa Bliss Championship Photoshoot Video, Karl Anderson

– As noted, Alexa Bliss made history by becoming the first to hold the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title after her win over Bayley at WWE Payback. Below is video from Bliss’ first photoshoot as RAW Women’s Champion:

– Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are looking for payback on Enzo Amore and Big Cass after taking the loss on last night’s Payback Kickoff pre-show. Anderson tweeted the following warning for RAW:

Enzo n Cass got lucky.

Sacramento, California for #RawisWar…

We are coming..

👌🏻🇯🇵 — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 1, 2017

– For those who missed it, last night’s post-Payback “RAW Talk” on the WWE Network opened with Roman Reigns being helped to the back after the post-match beatdown from Braun Strowman. Braun ended up trying to attack Reigns but he went through the ambulance door instead. You can see a few shots from the angle below: