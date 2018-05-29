What Happened After RAW, Identity Of Nia Jax’s Victim, Jinder Mahal Gets His Arm Raised

– The enhancement talent used in the exhibition with RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax on this week’s RAW was indie wrestler Madi Maxx, who bills herself as The Paris Hilton of Pro Wrestling. She is from Hampton Bays, NY and can be found on Twitter at @madi_maxx. She used the name Michelle Webb on RAW and was referred to as a Judo champion. Below is video from that segment, which had Ronda Rousey on commentary and ended with the former UFC Champion facing off with Jax to hype their match at WWE Money In the Bank.

– The dark main event after this week’s RAW in Richmond, VA saw Bobby Lashley defeat Sami Zayn by disqualification when Kevin Owens interfered. Jinder Mahal then ran down for the triple team but Braun Strowman made the save and helped Lashley clear the ring of the heels.

– Jinder Mahal tweeted this backstage photo of his arm being raised by the referee following the disqualification win over WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins on this week’s RAW, calling it the moment that the WWE Universe was robbed of due to the steel chair shots from Rollins.