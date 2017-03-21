What Happened After RAW: Lesnar F-5’s Big Show, Opportunistic Referees

After Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW went off the air, the action continued inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Once the cameras stopped rolling for television, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar came out to issue an open challenge, which was ultimately accepted by The Big Show.

Big Show came out and hoisted “The Beast Incarnate” up for a Chokeslam, however the former UFC Heavyweight Champion ended up breaking free and blasting the big man with his F-5 finisher.

After Lesnar and Heyman exited the ringside area, three referees stood around Big Show until one of them attempted to make a name for himself at Big Show’s expense.

Things didn’t exactly work out for him, as seen in the videos captured by fans via Twitter below.