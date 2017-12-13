What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Dolph Ziggler Talks Triple Threat, Zack Ryder

– This week’s WWE SmackDown saw Bobby Roode get the upperhand on Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin after a non-title Corbin vs. Ziggler match ended in a disqualification due to Roode’s interference. In the Fallout video below, Ziggler talks to Dasha Fuentes and comments on how one could say Roode has momentum going into their Triple Threat at Clash of Champions on Sunday but Roode is just getting Ziggler back for what he did to him. Ziggler says Roode comes out all smiles but underneath the robe and everything else is a real-life scumbag low-life and it shows in his eyes. Ziggler says he sees it every time he walks past Roode. Ziggler says there’s no momentum or upperhand.

Ziggler rants some more and says it’s all about beating everyone who says it’s time for him to go because he’s staying in WWE and will be come champion, the one to represent the United States. Ziggler says he is the US Champion every day of his life and he will have a title to prove it after Sunday. Ziggler says he doesn’t care who it is or what he does, he’s the best and he will prove that on Sunday.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Cincinnati, Ohio saw WWE Champion AJ Styles retain over Jinder Mahal. Jinder and Styles will do battle next at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

– As noted, Sunday’s Clash pay-per-view will see former Hype Bros partners Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder do battle in singles action. Ryder tweeted the following on the announcement: