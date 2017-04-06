What Impact Filmed During WrestleMania Week, New Don West Promos, Impact Stars Talk High School

– Below is the latest episode of “The Question Mark” with Impact Wrestling stars discussing what they were like in high school:

– Impact cameras were rolling in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 Week as they filmed segments with Impact Tag Team Champions LAX attacking various wrestlers at the different indie events going on. On a related note, PWInsider reports that LAX member Diamante (Angel Rose) has signed a contract with the company. As noted, the current version of LAX features Diamante, Homicide and Impact Tag Team Champions Santana & Ortiz, with Konnan as their manager.

– Don West hypes new Moose t-shirts and new “Slapnuts” t-shirts for Jeff Jarrett in these new ShopTNA promos: