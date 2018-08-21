When Did Alexa Bliss Find Out About Facing Trish Stratus?, WWE Evolution Pre-Sale Update

Above is video of Alexa Bliss discussing her match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. The video was recorded before Bliss dropped the RAW Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

“I found out like everyone else did on Twitter, which is pretty cool,” Bliss revealed. “I was really excited and surprised because I love Trish. I always watched Trish growing up and I wasn’t able to get in the ring with anyone during the Royal Rumble, so I’m really excited to have this opportunity.”

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the Evolution pay-per-view is ongoing with the passcodes PPV1 and PP2.

Evolution takes place on October 28 from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. Matches officially announced include the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic and Bliss vs. Stratus. Michelle McCool’s return and Asuka vs. WWE Hall of Famer Lita have also been revealed after they were shown in graphics at the Barclays Center. Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is rumored. There will also be 4 title matches on the show – the RAW Women’s Title, the SmackDown Women’s Title, the WWE NXT Women’s Title and the NXT UK Women’s Title.