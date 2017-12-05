Where Has TJP Been?, Roman Reigns On The Shield’s DNA (Video), SmackDown

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, matches confirmed for tonight include The New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina Snuka in a non-title match and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode in a non-title match.

– For those wondering, TJP and Gran Metalik have been off WWE TV as of late due to WWE creative not having anything for them, according to PWInsider. The two are being kept at home until they are worked back into the storylines instead of being flown around the country to just wait backstage, a waste of money. TJP last wrestled on the October 10th WWE 205 Live episode, a 2 of 3 Falls loss to Rich Swann. Metalik worked three WWE Main Event tapings in November but his last 205 Live appearance came on Halloween, which was a Fatal 4 Way with Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali, won by Ali.

– Below is video from last night’s “Straight To The Source” premiere on the WWE Network with Corey Graves interviewing WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Regarding his reunion with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to form The Shield, Reigns says there’s a certain DNA when they are out there together and you could trade them out for another person, such as Triple H or Kurt Angle, but it’s not the same because he, Rollins and Dean Ambrose are familiar with each other and The Shield is their baby.