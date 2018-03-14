Who Advanced In WWE’s MMC To Wrap Round 2?, Viewership Update, More (Videos)

The second round of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge wrapped on tonight’s show as Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Rusev and Lana.

The Robe Warriors will now go on to Week 11 to face the team that is brought back under the Second Chance fan vote. That match will take place in two weeks. Next Tuesday’s match will feature Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

Live viewership for this week’s MMC episode on Facebook Watch peaked at 81,200 viewers. This is down from last week’s show, which peaked at 88,500 live viewers.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s episode, which saw Flair get a bit physical with Rusev: