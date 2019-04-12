As noted before, the WWE Universal Title match between Brock Lesnar and new champion Seth Rollins was originally scheduled to go on right before the “Winner Takes All” women’s main event at WrestleMania 35. Changes were made later in the afternoon and that match was put on first, instead of AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton.

Lesnar and Heyman both reportedly pushed for the match against Rollins to go on early, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that they likely pushed for this because the match would come off better at around 7:15pm ET when it started, instead of around 11:45pm ET after the longest WWE pay-per-view in company history.

This was the first time that Lesnar’s match opened a WWE pay-per-view since 2003. The main part of the 2003 Royal Rumble pay-per-view opened with Lesnar defeating Big Show to qualify for the 30-man Rumble main event that night, which Lesnar also won.

Lesnar looks to be done with WWE, for now, but he has been rumored for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7, but that has not been confirmed. Lesnar has also reportedly discussed a MMA return fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for August.