Who Will Bayley Defend Against At WWE Payback?
Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Mickie James on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bayley.
Bliss vs. Bayley will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose.
Below is the updated card for the next RAW brand pay-per-view:
House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
