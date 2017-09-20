Who Will SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya Face At WWE Hell In A Cell?

Charlotte Flair won a Fatal 4 Way over Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. Flair vs. Natalya has been announced for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the October 8th HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya