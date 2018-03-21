Who Won The WWE MMC Second Chance Vote?, Team Makes It To The Finals, More (Videos)

Tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 10 bout saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeat Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to advance as they continue to fight to earn $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity. Tonight’s match saw Asuka make Bliss tap out in the middle of the ring after Braun sent Miz through the barrier on the outside.

Asuka and The Miz will now go on to the MMC finals in Week 12. They will face the winners of next week’s match with Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (fighting for Girl Up) vs. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor (fighting for the Special Olympics). It was revealed on tonight’s show that Balor and Banks won the Second Chance fan vote, bringing in 40%.

Live viewership for this week’s episode on Facebook Watch peaked at 93,700 live viewers. This is up from last week’s 81,200 live viewers.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match: