Who’s Running Tonight’s WWE SmackDown?, SmackDown Superstar Ready To Return

– Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from St. Louis is being ran by Kevin Dunn and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes, among others. PWInsider reports that Triple H is not there as he’s recovering from last week’s pectoral surgery and Vince McMahon is also not backstage.

– Zelina Vega has been cleared to return to the ring, according to PWInsider. Vega is currently backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. As we’ve noted, Vega was held off the recent WWE international tour over concussion concerns. It was believed that she suffered the injury while being eliminated by Nia Jax in the Battle Royal at Evolution.