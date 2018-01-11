Why Donald Trump Wasn’t Included In WWE Video At TCA Event This Week

As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took questions on stage at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in Pasadena, CA earlier this week.

At the event WWE aired a sizzle reel that featured several celebrities making WWE TV appearances over the years. That video did not include President Donald Trump, who is arguably the most famous WWE Hall of Famer on the roster. Triple H fired back and noted that Trump is one of many celebrities that did not make the reel, also naming President Barack Obama and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“To pick one is trying to get to a destination you’re trying to get to,” Triple H scoffed.

Stephanie McMahon then chimed in and boasted, “WWE is non partisan. We are the greatest combination of every culture, gender, socio economic background.”

The same reporter then asked, “Does that make you think you should not put him in your reel?”

“We made a strategic decision to not put forth any type of partisan politics at all,” Stephanie said, calling it a “decision we made in our programming, not just in our sizzle.”