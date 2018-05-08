Why Is Ronda Rousey Missing Tonight’s WWE RAW?

Ronda Rousey will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW from Long Island as she’s away filming Shark Week for the Discovery network.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Rousey missing RAW and the teaser from her Instagram:

Ronda Rousey filming for Shark Week

Ronda Rousey will not appear on Monday Night Raw tonight, as she is currently filming for Shark Week, which begins Sunday, July 22 on Discovery.

Although Rousey is typically sinking her teeth into the Women’s division on the red brand, this week she is on location for an as-yet unrevealed piece of Shark Week programming.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet posted a Shark Week tease via Instagram.

Stay with WWE.com as more details on Rousey’s Shark Week appearance break the surface.