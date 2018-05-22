Why Kairi Sane Was At RAW (Photos), Matt Hardy Sends Birthday Wishes To Bray Wyatt, WWE – MSG

– RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy were held off RAW once again this week. Below is post-show video of Matt wishing Wyatt a Happy Birthday like only a Woken Warrior can. Wyatt doesn’t actually turn 31 until Wednesday.

– Matches now advertised for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 7th are Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal plus six-man action with Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Elias, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The show will also feature Ronda Rousey’s MSG debut. Others advertised include RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax, RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler and more.

– We noted before how WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane was apparently backstage for Monday’s RAW in Albany. It appears she was also in Stamford, CT earlier in the day to film new content for The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network. Filming may have been done in Albany or at the WWE TV studios in Stamford. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Sho Funaki were also present for filming, as seen in the posts below: