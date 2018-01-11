Why Nickelodeon Wants To Work With John Cena, More Details On Cena’s New Nick Projects

As noted, John Cena announced today that he will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for the second time on March 24th. It was also announced that Cena will be joining the voice cast of Nick’s new “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated series and he will be executive producing the new “Keep It Spotless” game show on Nick. The TMNT series and the game show will both premiere later this year, according to Variety.

Nickelodeon Group president Cyma Zarghami said Cena is just one of those people who kids love, which is why they want to work with him. Zarghami added that asking Cena to host the awards last year and this year was an easy decision both times. She noted that there was a resounding “he’s our guy” when Cena emerged as a candidate to host the show last year. Cena tested incredibly well with audiences for the “Daddy’s Home” and “Daddy’s Home 2” movies and with a sizable increase in male viewership for the Kids’ Choice Awards, among boys 6-11 years of age, bringing Cena back this year was a no-brainer.

“We don’t often have somebody come back two years in a row,” Zarghami said. “But having him come back two years in a row is perfect for us.”

Cena also commented on Kids’ Choice and compared it to WWE.

“It’s a wonderful environment,” Cena said of the awards. “I compare it to a WWE event where the show is absolutely 100% made for the audience. Being in front of a live audience for so long so many nights in a row, I think it prepares you for the chaos of a live television production which is so, so fun.”

Regarding the Ninja Turtles series, Cena will voice an original villain named Baron Draxum.

“If you were of my age, you know ‘Ninja Turtles,’ you were a fan of ‘Ninja Turtles,’” said Cena. “Being able to recreate ‘Ninja Turtles’ and be involved in the franchise is really special.”

The “Keep It Spotless” game show will be inspired by classic kids’ entertainment shows such as “Double Dare” and “You Can’t Do That on Television.” Cena’s Hard Nocks South Productions will executive produce the show along with ITV Entertainment. The show will be based on a UK format from Possessed and will feature kid contestants competing for cash prizes as they compete to keep clean while navigating obstacles that are designed to make them messy.

“It’s like the chaos and the slime-ability of Kids’ Choice meets that crazy scene in the original ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’ where everyone is wearing white suits and the kid gets transported through the TV,” Cena said. “It’s gonna be super special to kids.”

Cena, who is still billed as a free agent in WWE, will make his return to TV on the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd. As noted earlier today via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena is currently scheduled to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.