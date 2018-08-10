Why Ricochet Has Been Out Of The NXT Ring As Of Late

Ricochet has been dealing with an injury for some time, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Ricochet was injured on the WWE NXT tour of Europe in June after missing a dive at the Paris live event on June 11. Triple H addressed the injury in a “Takeover: Chicago” media call and described the situation as a tweak, not an injury, and said Ricochet missed a live event on the tour as a precautionary measure. Ricochet then worked Takeover against The Velveteen Dream and then the WWE Network shows in the UK but he’s now been out of action for the past 6 weeks. He did do the beatdown angle with The Undisputed Era at the last NXT TV tapings but he did not wrestle a match.

Word is that the injury to Ricochet isn’t that serious but officials want to give him the chance to heal up before SummerSlam weekend. He is currently scheduled to face NXT North American Champion Adam Cole at “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” from the Barclays Center on August 18.