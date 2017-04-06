Why Sonjay Dutt Didn’t Sign With WWE, The Rock – Fallon Videos, JR In Chicago During Backlash Weekend

– Above and below are videos from The Rock’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Rock participated in a “Phone Booth” segment and a “Mascot Photobomb” segment at Universal Studios in Orlando.

– Sonjay Dutt has signed on to work full-time with Impact Wrestling as a producer and part of Jeff Jarrett’s inner circle despite having a job offer from WWE on the table, according to PWInsider. We’ve noted how Dutt recently worked at the WWE Performance Center as a Guest Coach. He also worked as a Producer and was offered a full-time job with WWE but accepting the job would have required him to move his family to Florida and that’s why he turned the job down as he didn’t want to move his daughters and force his wife to give up her job. Dutt also had an offer from ROH to sign with them as a wrestler.

– The next “Ringside” event with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will take place on Sunday, May 21st at 2pm in Chicago, IL at Zanies. The WWE Backlash pay-per-view takes place in Chicago just a few hours and the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event takes place the night before. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am local time. JR tweeted this link to details on tickets: