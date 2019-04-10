Some of the WrestleMania 35 match times were reportedly cut down as WWE officials tried to keep down the length of the pay-per-view. The biggest show of the year, Kickoff pre-show included, featured 16 matches and ran around 7.5 hours.

The match between Rey Mysterio and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe surprised a lot of people as it went for just around 1 minute. While there was speculation that the match was short due to Mysterio’s ankle injury, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that it was simply the victim of a time cut.

On a related note, WWE announced in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 35 that Rey’s young son Dominik, who is training for a career in pro wrestling, would be at ringside for the match with Joe. Dominik was not there at ringside and was never mentioned. There’s no word yet on why Dominik wasn’t used at WrestleMania 35, but it was speculated that just decided to drop the ringside angle.

Dominik was at WrestleMania as he posted this photo from MetLife Stadium and wrote “One day.” as the caption: