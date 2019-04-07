WWE Champion Daniel Bryan recently appeared on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast to promote tonight’s WrestleMania 35 match with Kofi Kingston.

The Planet’s Champion said WWE officials won’t allow him to talk about the environment in his promos because of politics.

“My wife would say that I’m crazier at home than I am on WWE. There’s a lot of things that I’m not allowed to talk about on television,” Bryan revealed. “It’s weird because I haven’t said much about the environment because they told me I’m not allowed to talk about the environment.”

“Why? Because they say that the environment is a political issue,” Bryan continued. “It’s not a political issue, it’s a scientific issue, and saying it’s a political issue makes it stupid. What an idiotic idea!”