Why WWE Changed The MITB PPV Main Event Plan, Who Worked On The Women’s Matches

As noted, female Superstars were held off last weekend’s WWE live events so they could be in Chicago for Money In the Bank rehearsals. The women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match was rehearsed with Tyson Kidd and Fit Finley as the agents in charge, mostly Kidd, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax match at MITB was also completely rehearsed in Chicago before the show with Finlay laying the match out. The Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella match was not practiced ahead of time.

Regarding Money In the Bank going so long that they nixed the post-show on the WWE Network, people were still being told that the show would end at 10:30pm as late as the week of the show. The show ended up going until 11:20pm, almost an hour longer than they planned. The plan during the week was to close the show with Rousey vs. Jax and Alexa Bliss cashing in to win the RAW Women’s Title but the decision was made to go with the “happy ending” of Braun Strowman winning the men’s MITB Ladder Match.