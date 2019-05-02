Matt Hardy’s wife Reby Hardy took to social media today to share her thoughts on Lio Rush, and they aren’t positive.

As we’ve noted, Rush has been in the news this week due to backstage heat he has. You can read our updates on his situation with new comments from Rush at this link.

Reby first knocked Rush in a thread on Facebook. She wrote, “He is trash. Always been trash. Trying to bite my tongue but damn.”

Reby was tagged in a screenshot of those comments and she took another shot at the RAW Superstar. She wrote, “He a bitch [emoji].”

There’s no word yet on what has happened between Rush and Hardy in the past.

