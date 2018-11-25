What Will Air On The WWE Starrcade Network Special?

WWE announced the following on what will air during Sunday’s one-hour Starrcade live event special on the WWE Network. Click here for our full spoiler report from the event.

New matches & more announced for WWE Starrcade event streaming tomorrow on WWE Network

Tomorrow, WWE presents WWE Starrcade, a special one-hour event, streaming tomorrow at 8 ET/5 PT on WWE Network.

The WWE Starrcade 2018 event includes:

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)

AJ Styles will renew his rivalry with Samoa Joe, but this time, their battle will take place within the intimidating confines of a Steel Cage. Which Superstar will prevail in this showdown of SmackDown LIVE Superstars?

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox & Mickie James

The Women’s Division of Raw will be on full display as Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke join forces against Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox & Mickie James in a highly anticipated 8-Woman Tag Team Match.

A live Elias performance featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

The WWE Universe will “walk with Elias” as well as with Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer who helped make Starrcade into one of the most anticipated events in sports-entertainment.

“Miz TV” featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio

In addition, The Awesome One brings a special edition of “Miz TV” to Starrcade. The Miz will welcome special guests United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.

