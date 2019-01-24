Will The Undertaker Be On The WrestleMania 35 Card?, Backstage Updates On John Cena & Lars Sullivan

It’s worth noting that the proposed top of the WrestleMania 35 card does not include a match with The Undertaker, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This does not mean Taker won’t be wrestling this year and this could change as we get closer to April.

Regarding John Cena’s WrestleMania status, nothing has been decided on his match, partially because no one knows what’s going to happen with Lars Sullivan.

Lars has been told he’s welcome back whenever he is ready. Triple H confirmed during a media call this week that Sullivan’s status with the company has not changed, and they are supporting him. As we’ve noted, it was reported that Sullivan backed out of doing a RAW dark match earlier this month before going home, due to a reported anxiety attack.

There’s no word yet on if Cena vs. Sullivan is still planned for WrestleMania but WWE made it clear to Sullivan that they are ready for him to come back, when he’s ready. The feeling within WWE is that Sullivan is money, and there is an understanding of his situation.