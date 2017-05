William Regal Announces NXT Takeover Match, #1 Contenders Match For Next Week

As seen on last night’s WWE NXT, the battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka fell apart and it was annoucned by NXT General Manager William Regal that Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross will face off with Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way at “Takeover: Chicago” during Backlash weekend. Video is above.

Regarding the NXT Title match at Takeover, Regal has announced Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami for next Wednesday’s episode. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode and will face him at Takeover on May 27th at the Allstate Arena.