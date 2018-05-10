William Regal Celebrating, The Marine 6 Update, Awesome Kong Indy Video

– As seen below, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from an Awesome Kong (Kharma) vs. Amy Lee match from the February 9th BLOW (Bombshell Ladies of Wrestling) event in Metuchen, New Jersey.

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal turns 50 years old today while WWE Legend Tito Santana turns 65 and former WCW star Air Paris turns 41.

– Director James Nunn tweeted the following update on WWE Studios’ “The Marine 6: Close Quarters” movie, which stars The Miz, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The movie is set to be released in the fall. HBK stars as Luke Trapper while Becky stars as Maddy Hayes and Miz reprises his role as Jake Carter.