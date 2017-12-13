William Regal News From EVOLVE 96, New Chad Gable “Scratch & Claw” Video, WWE TTTT

– WWE posted this video of “Daddy’s Home 2” actors Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow saluting the US Military, which will air on Thursday’s WWE Tribute to The Troops special on the USA Network. It’s interesting that John Cena, who also appeared in the movie, was not included in the video tribute. No word yet on if Cena will have his own tribute during Thursday’s special.

– We noted before that WWE NXT General Manager William Regal was set to scout talents at WWN Live’s EVOLVE 96 event this past Saturday night in Queens. After the match that saw Darby Allin defeat Austin Theory (with Priscilla Kelly), Regal hit the ring and told all three talents that the indies need new stars in 2018, challenging them to step up. Regal said they have the potential but challenged them to prove it by winning a title.

– Below is the latest “Scratch and Claw” training clip from Chad Gable as he prepares for the Fatal 4 Way at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Gable will team with Shelton Benjamin to face The New Day, Rusev & Aiden English and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.