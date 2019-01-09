Win $1 Million From DDP, WWE NXT & NXT UK News For Today, Stephanie McMahon At CES

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is giving away $1 million in the new Positively Unstoppable Challenge from DDP Yoga. Page talks about the 16-week challenge in this new video. Full details are available at positivelyunstoppable.com.
– Today’s WWE NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network will be the final shows before Saturday’s NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event. Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a NXT UK Tag Team Titles semi-finals match will take place. The 4pm ET episode will be headlined by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.
– The following matches were taped for tonight’s regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:
* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross
* Adam Cole vs. EC3
* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. enhancement talents Hector Kunsman and Stanley Watts
– Stephanie McMahon is currently at the 2019 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas as WWE has a special lounge set up there. She tweeted the following from the event:
If you’re at #CES19, be sure to stop by @WWE’s Lounge at the #CSpace at #ARIA! pic.twitter.com/xoRUkRiQXD
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 8, 2019