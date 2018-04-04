Winners Of The WWE Mixed Match Challenge Revealed, Live Viewership News

Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz won the first-ever WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight in Nashville by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals.

Asuka and The Miz earned $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity by winning the tournament. The match saw Miz pick up the pin by hitting a Skull Crushing Finale on Roode.

Live viewership for tonight’s finals peaked at 114,000 viewers on Facebook Watch. This is the highest live viewership since the premiere, which peaked at 135,600.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match: