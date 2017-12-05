“Woken” Matt Hardy Interrupts Bray Wyatt On RAW (Video), Post-Show Comments

Tonight’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles may have been the first official appearance for “Woken” Matt Hardy, as seen in the video above. Matt went all in with the “Broken” mannerisms while interrupting a backstage Bray Wyatt promo. We’ve noted how Matt began the “Woken” transformation after a singles loss to Bray on last week’s RAW.

Hardy and Wyatt interrupted each other several times during tonight’s promo before Matt ended it by sentencing Wyatt to “Deletion!” The two have since tweeted about The Great War, indicating that the feud is moving forward.

Below are tweets from tonight’s big segment:

Nice to finally meet you……@MATTHARDYBRAND I welcome The Great War — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 5, 2017