Women’s Battle Royal Set For WWE WrestleMania 35

WWE has officially announced the 2nd annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal for WrestleMania 35.

Superstars confirmed for the match as of this writing are Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James and Zelina Vega.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H’s career will be on the line.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman, SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost, TBA

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival (c)

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos (c)