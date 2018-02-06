Women’s Elimination Chamber Participants Revealed, Chamber Stipulation Match Announced

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced the remaining 5 participants for the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match – Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville.

Angle has also announced Asuka vs. Nia Jax in singles action for the Chamber pay-per-view. If Jax wins that match, she will be added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat – Rumble winner Asuka vs. Jax vs. the champion. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is currently scheduled to defend her title inside the Chamber and she will go on to WrestleMania to defend if she retains.

Below is the updated card for the RAW-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. 2 Superstars TBA

First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

