Women’s MITB Ladder Match Announced For June PPV

The Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi on tonight’s SmackDown from Atlanta never started as a big brawl broke out, ending with Charlotte powerbombing Natalya through the announce table.

The brawl led to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announcing the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

Below is the updated MITB card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

MITB Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos