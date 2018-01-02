Women’s Royal Rumble Rules Confirmed, Dana Brooke On Main Event, SmackDown Promo

– Below is a promo for the first WWE SmackDown of 2018, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles facing Sami Zayn in a non-title match. Also confirmed for tomorrow’s show in Orlando is Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos with the titles on the line.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Miami for the first Main Event episode of 2018:

* Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James

* Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed tonight that the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will have 30 Superstars, just like the men’s match. Angle also confirmed that rules for both matches will be the same as eliminations will occur when Superstars go over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. As noted before, the winner of the match will challenge the RAW Women’s Champion or the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 34.